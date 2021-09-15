Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

US Gulf Poseidon line to fully return soon

09/15/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

US midstream operator Genesis expects normal operations to resume soon on its 350,000 b/d Poseidon oil pipeline connecting several deepwater Gulf of Mexico fields to shore, following a restoration of power onshore in Louisiana and safety checks.

The Poseidon pipeline has been running at 'contrained levels,' mostly because of the lack of electricity at third-party onshore facilities in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida, but power is expected to be restored later today or tomorrow, Genesis said. Poseidon comes ashore at Houma, Louisiana, which was hit hard by the storm.

Genesis' 500,000 b/d Cameron Highway Oil Pipeline System (CHOPS) has been running since 3 September and is currently shipping some production that would typically flow on the Poseidon line. CHOPS carries Southern Green Canyon (SGC) crude to the Texas coast.

In the second-quarter, the average daily volume on Poseidon was 265,000 b/d while the average daily volume on CHOPS was 205,000 b/d.

By Amanda Smith

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 18:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:12pZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Celebrating Channel Success at Zoomtopia Partner Connect 2021
PU
03:12pEnding the sit-in at Al Hariga Oil Port and the return of crude export operations to normal
PU
03:12pERIE INDEMNITY : Insurance dedicates new office building in honor of Chairman of the Board, civic leader and philanthropist Thomas B. Hagen
PU
03:12pWPP : Six months ended June 2021 compared with six months ended June 2020 Introduction (Form 6-K)
PU
03:11pWorld's First Fully-Digital Private Bond Launched to Finance Affordable Housing
GL
03:10pBlue Apron co-founder Matthew Salzberg resigns from board
RE
03:09pKDA : Le Groupe KDA Annonce la Nomination de Marc Lemieux Comme Chef de la Direction
AQ
03:08pNEXT10 : 50% Estimated Gross Revenue Increase Over 2020
PR
03:06pVineyard Wind secures $2.3 bln loan, allowing construction to start
RE
03:06pCanada's Trudeau slammed over rising inflation as election race tightens
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft : Biden enlists Disney, Microsoft CEOs in push for vaccine ma..
2Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Centene, Darktrace, Flutter, Malibu B..
3Global shares fall on monetary policy, growth worries
4LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Fashion & Leather Goods · September ..
5China's house of cards: Evergrande threatens wider real estate market

HOT NEWS