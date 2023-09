US House Republican leaders postpone appropriations vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday postponed a vote that would have begun debate on the defense appropriations bill for the next fiscal year, placing in further question the chamber's ability to pass its remaining government funding bills ahead of a Sep. 30 deadline.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone)