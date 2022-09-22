US House could take up stop-gap spending bill on Tuesday, Pelosi says
09/22/2022 | 01:47pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives can consider the stop-gap government spending bill next week as soon as it passes the Senate, hopefully as soon as Tuesday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.
The temporary funding bill would keep the U.S. government operating beyond the current fiscal year that ends on Sept. 30.
(Reporting by Katharine Jackson; editing by Susan Heavey)