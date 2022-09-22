Advanced search
US House could take up stop-gap spending bill on Tuesday, Pelosi says

09/22/2022 | 01:47pm EDT
Pelosi holds a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives can consider the stop-gap government spending bill next week as soon as it passes the Senate, hopefully as soon as Tuesday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

The temporary funding bill would keep the U.S. government operating beyond the current fiscal year that ends on Sept. 30.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson; editing by Susan Heavey)


© Reuters 2022
