STORY: The 216 to 210 vote marked the first time in history that the House removed its leader, driven by a relatively small group of right-wing Republicans. It was unclear who would succeed McCarthy.

The rebellion was led by Representative Matt Gaetz, a far-right Republican from Florida and McCarthy antagonist who accused the party leader of not doing enough to cut federal spending.

It was the latest moment of high drama in a year that has seen the Republican-controlled House bring Washington to the brink of default and the edge of a partial government shutdown.