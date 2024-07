WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee subpoenaed three senior White House aides on Wednesday demanding they sit for depositions regarding Democratic President Joe Biden's health, Axios reported, citing letters.

The panel subpoenaed first lady Jill Biden's top aide Anthony Bernal, deputy chief of staff Annie Tomasini, and senior adviser Ashley Williams, according to Axios.

