McCarthy abandoned party hardliners' earlier insistence that any bill pass the chamber with only Republican votes, a change that could cause one of his far-right members to try to oust him from his leadership role.
US House passes bipartisan bill to avoid shutdown
STORY: Time remained short to avoid the federal government's fourth partial shutdown in a decade, which will begin at 12:01 a.m. ET (0401 GMT) on Sunday unless the Democratic-majority Senate passes the bill and President Joe Biden signs it into law in time.