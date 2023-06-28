On June 27, 2023, the US Information Technology ETF market experienced notable gains, primarily driven by key technology companies.

The US Information Technology ETF market exhibited a noteworthy upward trend on June 27, 2023, with a performance of 1.60%. This market, valued at approximately 7 Bn EUR and consisting of 7 ETFs, experienced a positive movement led by several key ETFs. The FinEx MSCI USA Information Technology UCITS ETF (FXIT) demonstrated a daily return of 1.73%, while the SPDR S&P U.S. Technology Select Sector UCITS ETF (SXLK) recorded a daily return of 2.05%. Additionally, the CSIF (IE) MSCI USA Tech 125 ESG Universal Blue UCITS ETF (USTEC) showcased a daily return of 1.49%, and the iShares S&P 500 Information Technology Sector UCITS ETF (IUIT) experienced a 2.07% daily return.

The outstanding performance of the US Information Technology ETF market can be attributed to the driving forces behind its leading companies. APPLIED MATERIAL ORD (AMAT) exhibited a remarkable daily return of 4.83% and a robust 5.80% return over the course of one week. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS ORD (TXN) also contributed significantly with a daily return of 4.48% and a one-week return of 1.12%. Moreover, BROADCOM LIMITED ORD (AVGO) demonstrated a daily return of 3.26%, while ANALOG DEVICES ORD (ADI) showcased a daily return of 3.24% and a one-week return of 2.34%. These prominent companies drove the positive movement within the US Information Technology ETF market, bolstering its overall performance.

