Kenneth Polite, the head of the Justice Department's criminal division, will tell attendees at an industry conference how prosecutors will be examining policies for off-channel work comunications when evaluating a company's compliance programs, according to details of planned remarks shared with Reuters.
The new policy marks the latest sign of heightened government scrutiny over the use such platforms, including short-term messaging.
Since 2021, firms across Wall Street have been embroiled in investigations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a civil regulator, over whether employees' use of such channels for discussing deals and other work-related communications have broken record-keeping rules.
Those probes have led to hefty penalties for firms including JPMorgan Chase & Co , Barclays, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley. The agency has more recently opened similar probes into other firms including BlackRock Inc.
Polite will also discuss details of a new Justice Department policy aimed at getting companies to tie compensation and bonuses to compliance.
He and other officials have been rolling out a series of new policies aimed at tackling corporate crime and encouraging companies to be more proactive in reporting misconduct to the government.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Mark Porter)
By Chris Prentice