US Leading Economic Index Fell Again in January, Pointing to Recession

02/17/2023 | 10:29am EST
By Xavier Fontdegloria


An economic index that measures U.S. business cycles declined in January for a 10th consecutive month, increasing the likelihood of a recession this year.

The Conference Board said Friday that its Leading Economic Index decreased 0.3% to 110.3 in January after a 0.8% decline in December, matching expectations from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

"While the LEI continues to signal recession in the near term, indicators related to the labor market--including employment and personal income--remain robust so far," said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economic research at The Conference Board.

The Leading Economic Index is a predictive variable that anticipates turning points in the business cycle by around seven months. The indicator is based on 10 components, among them initial claims for unemployment insurance, manufacturers' new orders, building permits of new private housing units, stock prices, and consumers expectations. It is intended to signal swings in the business cycle.

The index was dragged in January by deteriorating manufacturing new orders, consumers' expectations of business conditions and credit conditions, which more than offset strengths in labor markets and stock prices, Mr. Ozyildirim said.

"The contribution of the yield spread component of the LEI also turned negative in the last two months, which is often a signal of recession to come," he said.

The Conference Board expects the U.S. economy to enter a recession this year amid high inflation, rising interest rates and contracting consumer spending.

The Coincident Economic Index--a measure of current economic activity--rose 0.2% to 109.5 in January, while the Lagging Economic Index increased 0.2% to 118.5, The Conference Board said.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1029ET

HOT NEWS