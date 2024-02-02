US MILITARY SAYS IT CONDUCTED AIR STRIKES IN IRAQ AND SYRIA AGAINST IRAN’S ISLAMIC REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS CORPS QUDS FORCE AND AFFILIATED MILITIA GROUPS
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,540 PTS
|+0.22%
|+0.31%
|-
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 5 PM ET
Fed's Bowman sees inflation falling, calls for caution on rate cuts
Wall St Week Ahead-Scorching US economy throws off market's Fed cut narrative
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Amazon, Wise, Clorox...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Delivery Hero under pressure due to renewed Southeast Asia concerns
Nvidia sets monthly record with unprecedented market value surge in January
US equity funds draw inflows amid positive economic and inflation data
Nasdaq eyes higher open on tech earnings cheer; strong jobs data weighs