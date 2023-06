June 18 (Reuters) - A tropical wave several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde islands has an 80% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

"A tropical depression is likely to form over the next day or two," the Miami-based forecaster said as the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru)