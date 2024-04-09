US PETROLEUM AND LIQUIDS CONSUMPTION FORECAST FOR 2025 UNCHANGED AT 20.6 MLN BPD, A 200,000 BPD INCREASE OVER 2024 - EIA
US dollar flat to slightly lower ahead of inflation data; yen still in focus
Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus
Moderna jumps as personalized cancer vaccine shows benefit in early study
Rheinmetall slumps 12% as traders dump stock after record run
MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in German defence company Rheinmetall fell more than 12% at one point on Tuesday after earlier hitting its latest record high as traders got nervous about the sustainability of its record-breaking run.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amex, Cisco, Nasdaq, Wells Fargo, Marathon Petroleum...
HKMA CEO says Hong Kong considering 'deepening' some connect schemes with China
