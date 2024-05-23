US S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES UP 0.32%; NASDAQ FUTURES UP 0.6%
Stock Market News in real time
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|16,802 PTS
|-0.18%
|+1.76%
|-
|39,671 PTS
|-0.51%
|+0.29%
|-
|5,307 PTS
|-0.27%
|+1.15%
|-
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 9 PM ET
BHP shares fall after Anglo American rejects third proposal, extends bid deadline
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 9 PM ET
Tesla pushes suppliers to produce parts outside of China and Taiwan, Nikkei reports
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Us S&P 500 E-Mini Futures Up 0.32%; Nasdaq Futures Up 0.6%…