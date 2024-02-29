RPT- US SEC INVESTIGATING WHETHER OPENAI INVESTORS WERE MISLED - WSJ
Stock market news
China stocks rise on policy support expectations ahead of key meeting
Analysis-India's farmer protest fuels opposition hopes of denting Modi's appeal
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 11 PM ET
Malaysia expects ringgit to rise this year, rules out currency peg
UK helium-filled aircraft company kicks off safety approval process
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV), a company aiming to make flying on a giant helium-filled aircraft a reality before the end of the decade, said on Thursday it had started the process for gaining safety approval from the UK regulator.
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 7 PM ET
Indian shares set for muted start; Reliance, small-, mid-caps in focus
China's Alibaba Cloud rolls out price cuts of up to 55% on cloud products
Companies walk ESG tightrope, under fire from all sides over disclosures