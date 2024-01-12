WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday said there was no evidence to suggest the breach of its X account earlier this week also involved a breach of its other social media accounts, systems, devices and data.

"While SEC staff is still assessing the scope of the incident, there is currently no evidence that the unauthorized party gained access to SEC systems, data, devices, or other social media accounts," the SEC said in a statement. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh, Douglas Gillison and Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)