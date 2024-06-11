NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday said it has appointed Erica Williams to a second five-year term as chairperson of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

Williams' second term at the PCAOB, which oversees public company auditors, is slated to run from Oct. 24, 2024-Oct. 24, 2029, the SEC said in a statement.

Under Williams' leadership, the accounting watchdog has levied record penalties against wrongdoers and overseen the first-ever full inspections of auditors in Hong Kong and China. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Jonathan Oatis)