WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's top regulator will vote on March 6 on whether to adopt contentious rules requiring U.S.-listed companies to disclose climate-related risks, the agency said in a notice on Wednesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission rules aim to standardize climate-related company disclosures about greenhouse gas emissions, risks and how much money they are spending on the transition to a low-carbon economy. The agency says that such information is important for investors. (Reporting by Douglas Gillison; Editing by Eric Beech)