US SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION SAYS IT WILL RE-PROPOSE NEW REGULATIONS ON OPEN-END FUND LIQUIDITY MANAGEMENT
Stock Market News
Canadian critical mineral shares fall on concern after tighter M&A announcement
Over 60% of Permian Basin Oil, Gas Facilities Could Face Emissions Violations Penalties -- OPIS
Beryl Briefly Cuts Power to Galveston Refinery, Parts of Explorer Pipeline Shut
Crop Watch: Early yield prospects modest despite mostly benign weather -Braun
Nymex Overview : Beryl Fails to Inspire Refined Products Rally -- OPIS
Market Update-Europe ends with no direction, CAC 40 weighed down by political impasse in France
CBOT soybean, grain futures drop on expectation of positive U.S. crop report
That's not so bad, is it?
The first week of July 2024 has been quite favorable for stock market indexes, as well as for gold, oil, and bonds (with yields falling, thus prices rising). US central bankers remain pivotal, while corporate earnings reports are starting to come in. Inflation continues to be a significant factor, adding some spice as we approach the end of the week. Let's review the latest market movements before delving into the political turmoil in France.
China's central bank tweaks liquidity operations amid strong bond demand
Grifols family, Brookfield eye $6 bln takeover bid for Grifols, report says
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Meta Platforms, American Express, Mondelez, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley...
Boeing to plead guilty in US probe of fatal 737 MAX crashes, says DOJ official
Delivery Hero - EU antitrust fine could be well over 400 million euros
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News
- Economy
- Us Securities And Exchange Commission Says It Will Re-Propose Ne…