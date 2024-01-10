US SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (SEC) SAYS IT HAS APPROVED EXCHANGE TRADED PRODUCTS (ETPS) THAT TRACK THE PRICE OF BITCOIN
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|42,055.7 EUR
|-0.41%
|+2.70%
|-
|46,080 USD
|-0.09%
|+2.56%
|-
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ sticks to tight range ahead of U.S. inflation data
Fed's Williams says more work needed to bring inflation back to target
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 3 PM ET
Biden, Trump tied at outset of US election year -Reuters/Ipsos poll
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, Block, Palo Alto, Wise, Workday...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Japan's Tohoku Electric to delay nuclear reactor restart on construction works
DraftKings Set to Launch Top-Rated Online Sportsbook in Vermont on January 11