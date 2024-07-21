July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Secret Service said it had turned down requests from Donald Trump's security detail for additional resources in the two years leading up to his attempted assassination last week, the New York Times reported on Saturday, citing a spokesman.

This is a reversal from earlier statements by the agency denying that such requests for the former president and Republican presidential nominee had been rebuffed, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)