WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Judy Chang, a Democrat, as a member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the third and final of President Joe Biden's picks for FERC that the chamber approved this week.

Chang is an energy economics and policy expert and former undersecretary of energy and climate solutions for Massachusetts. On Wednesday the Senate confirmed David Rosner, a Democrat, and Lindsay See, a Republican, as members of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner)