US Senate leader Schumer to add China sanctions to defense bill over fentanyl

Today at 12:13 pm Share

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that he will push to include in upcoming defense policy legislation a bipartisan amendment to sanction China over its alleged role in the production of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Josie Kao)