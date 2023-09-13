WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday said that while regulations on artificial intelligence were certainly needed, they should not be "made too fast."

"If you go too fast, you can ruin things; the EU went too fast," Schumer, referring to the European Union, told reporters after organizing a closed-door AI forum bringing together U.S. lawmakers and tech CEOs. "We have got some consensus in the forum on the need for AI regulation." (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis)