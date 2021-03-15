US Senate to vote on Haaland as possible first Native American cabinet secretary

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will vote
on Monday on whether to confirm Representative Deb Haaland as
Secretary of the Interior, which would make her the first Native
American to lead a cabinet agency and give her a central role in
President Joe Biden's sweeping plans to fight climate change.
The New Mexico Democrat is expected to narrowly pass the
vote in the divided Senate after having won early support from
moderate West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, as well as at least
two Republicans - Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and Maine
Senator Susan Collins.
Native American tribes and environmental groups campaigned
for weeks to support her potentially historic confirmation, but
she also faced resistance from western Republican lawmakers over
her views on the oil industry.
Her contentious two-day hearing last month in the Senate
Energy and Natural Resources Committee became a referendum on
fossil fuels extraction as Republican senators grilled her about
her involvement in pipeline protests, her support of the Green
New Deal climate resolution, and the Biden administration's
pause on new federal drilling leases.
If confirmed, Haaland would oversee polices guiding use of
500 million acres of federal and tribal land, a fifth of the
nation's surface. A member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, Haaland
would also oversee the U.S. government's relationship with some
574 federally recognized tribal nations.
"Given the long and troubled relationship between the
federal government and tribal nations, the ascension of Rep.
Haaland to the top of the Interior Department is a profoundly
important moment for America," Senate Majority Leader Chuck
Schubert said last week.
Haaland became one of the first two Native American women
elected to Congress in 2018.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by David Gregorio)