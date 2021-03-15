US Senate to vote on Haaland as possible first Native American cabinet secretary

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will vote on Monday on whether to confirm Representative Deb Haaland as Secretary of the Interior, which would make her the first Native American to lead a cabinet agency and give her a central role in President Joe Biden's sweeping plans to fight climate change.

The New Mexico Democrat is expected to narrowly pass the vote in the divided Senate after having won early support from moderate West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, as well as at least two Republicans - Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and Maine Senator Susan Collins.

Native American tribes and environmental groups campaigned for weeks to support her potentially historic confirmation, but she also faced resistance from western Republican lawmakers over her views on the oil industry.

Her contentious two-day hearing last month in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee became a referendum on fossil fuels extraction as Republican senators grilled her about her involvement in pipeline protests, her support of the Green New Deal climate resolution, and the Biden administration's pause on new federal drilling leases.

If confirmed, Haaland would oversee polices guiding use of 500 million acres of federal and tribal land, a fifth of the nation's surface. A member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, Haaland would also oversee the U.S. government's relationship with some 574 federally recognized tribal nations.

"Given the long and troubled relationship between the federal government and tribal nations, the ascension of Rep. Haaland to the top of the Interior Department is a profoundly important moment for America," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schubert said last week.

Haaland became one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress in 2018. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by David Gregorio)