WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will vote next week on a bipartisan bill that would strengthen border security and also provide more aid to Ukraine and Israel, the chamber's top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, said on Thursday. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Scott Malone)
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
