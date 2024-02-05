STORY: A group of U.S. senators on Sunday finally unveiled a major, bipartisan border security bill that would also provide aid to Ukraine and Israel, after months of negotiations.

The $118-billion proposal could bring about the biggest changes in the country's immigration policy in decades.

However, it was immediately set upon by Republicans in the House of Representatives.

While President Joe Biden urged Congress in a statement to "swiftly pass this bipartisan agreement", House Speaker Mike Johnson declared it "dead on arrival" if it reaches his chamber, saying on social media that the bill is "even worse than we expected".

Despite the opposition, Senate lawmakers behind the bill vowed to push ahead.

Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema, one of three bipartisan negotiators, told reporters the legislation would secure the U.S. southern border.

It includes having Homeland Security officials temporarily "shut down" the border if too many migrants cross over a sustained period of time.

The bill would also end the controversial practice of "catch-and-release" - by speeding up the handling of asylum cases, instead of quickly letting apprehended migrants go and allowing them to stay in the U.S. for years while they await hearings.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would try to hold an initial vote on the bill on Wednesday.

The top Democrat said the deal would provide more frontline and asylum personnel, and bring about "faster and fair" immigration decisions.

Though some progressive Democrats are angry about the lack of solutions for so-called "Dreamer" immigrants brought into the country as children.

According to Senator Patty Murray, who chairs the Senate committee overseeing spending, the legislation will put $20 billion into border security.

It also pledges $60 billion for Ukraine in its war against Russia, $14 billion for Israel, and almost $5 billion for U.S. allies facing aggression from China in the Indo-Pacific, such as Taiwan.

Another $10 billion would go to aid for civilians in conflict zones.

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell has supported the bill, saying his party would not get a better deal under a Republican White House.