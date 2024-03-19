HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Joe Manchin on Monday told energy executives that legislation reforming infrastructure permitting "will get done."

The legislation is his senate energy committee's top issue, he said to a packed audience at the CERAWeek energy conference.

"We are doing everything we can" to get permitting reform passed, said Manchin, who also spoke about the potential impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) energy provisions, which he worked on for three years.

Reflecting on the IRA legislation that provided $369 billion in tax credits and incentives for clean energy, he said the bill's impact will be felt for years to come.

"The IRA will be the most transformational bill the country, may be the world has ever seen," Manchin said. The bill's biggest accomplishment will be to provide the innovation that will drive future reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, he said.

U.S. Senator Daniel Sullivan, who represents the energy and mining state of Alaska, also told the group the nation to needs to fashion a critical minerals development policy.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar)