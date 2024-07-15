MILWAUKEE (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida has been told he will not be Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's running mate, four sources told Reuters on Monday.

Advisers to Trump, whose party is expected to formally announce his vice presidential pick later in the day, had viewed Rubio's residency in Florida as a drawback. The U.S. Constitution bans the electors who formally select the president and vice president from voting for both from their home state - and both Trump and Rubio call Florida home.

While Rubio could likely have overcome that hurdle by moving out of state, some advisers were wary media coverage of such a move would be a distraction for the campaign.

Among the top remaining contenders for the vice presidential nomination are Ohio U.S. Senator J.D. Vance and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, several sources have told Reuters in recent days. Still, some close to Trump had not ruled a dark horse contender as of midday Monday.

Rubio's boosters said that as a Latino he could potentially expand Trump's base. The former president is most popular among White Americans, though he has made significant progress among Hispanic Americans in recent years.

The Trump campaign and a representative for Rubio did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne, Alexandra Ulmer and Steve Holland; writing Susan Heavey; editing by Rami Ayyub and Ross Colvin)

By Nathan Layne, Alexandra Ulmer and Steve Holland