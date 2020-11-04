US Service Sector Activity Slips in October -- ISM

By Xavier Fontdegloria

U.S. services sector activity expanded for a fifth straight month in October, but the pace of growth eased compared with that of September, suggesting increasing weakness amid rising Covid-19 infection numbers.

The ISM Services Report on Business PMI for October fell to 56.6 from the September reading of 57.8. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the services PMI to be at 57.5.

The reading is over the 50 point break-even point that separates expansion over contraction in activity, but signals a slowdown in the strong growth pace registered in September.

"Respondents' comments are cautiously optimistic about business conditions and the economy. There is a degree of uncertainty due to the pandemic, capacity constraints, logistics and the elections," said Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee, noting a slight pull back in the rate of growth in the sector.

Contrary to the services sector, the ISM Manufacturing Report for October released earlier this week showed U.S. factory output picking up strongly.

In October, the ISM services business activity index slowed to 61.2 from September 63.0 level. The new orders index fell to 58.8 from 61.5 the prior month.

The employment index also slipped in October to 50.1 from 51.8 the prior month, indicating that it is expanding marginally.

The supplier deliveries index climbed to 56.2, up 1.3 points from September's reading of 54.9, indicating slowing deliveries.

Among the 16 services industries reporting growth in October, there are transportation and warehousing, accommodation and food services, and health care and social assistance.

October services PMI also signaled that the U.S. overall economic activity is growing, as a reading above 48.5 over time generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy. This is the fifth straight month in which the PMI indicates such expansion.

