Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

US Service Sector Activity Slips in October -- ISM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 10:30am EST

By Xavier Fontdegloria

U.S. services sector activity expanded for a fifth straight month in October, but the pace of growth eased compared with that of September, suggesting increasing weakness amid rising Covid-19 infection numbers.

The ISM Services Report on Business PMI for October fell to 56.6 from the September reading of 57.8. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the services PMI to be at 57.5.

The reading is over the 50 point break-even point that separates expansion over contraction in activity, but signals a slowdown in the strong growth pace registered in September.

"Respondents' comments are cautiously optimistic about business conditions and the economy. There is a degree of uncertainty due to the pandemic, capacity constraints, logistics and the elections," said Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee, noting a slight pull back in the rate of growth in the sector.

Contrary to the services sector, the ISM Manufacturing Report for October released earlier this week showed U.S. factory output picking up strongly.

In October, the ISM services business activity index slowed to 61.2 from September 63.0 level. The new orders index fell to 58.8 from 61.5 the prior month.

The employment index also slipped in October to 50.1 from 51.8 the prior month, indicating that it is expanding marginally.

The supplier deliveries index climbed to 56.2, up 1.3 points from September's reading of 54.9, indicating slowing deliveries.

Among the 16 services industries reporting growth in October, there are transportation and warehousing, accommodation and food services, and health care and social assistance.

October services PMI also signaled that the U.S. overall economic activity is growing, as a reading above 48.5 over time generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy. This is the fifth straight month in which the PMI indicates such expansion.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1029ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:44aWall Street surges on tech boost as presidential race remains undecided
RE
10:44aANALYSTS' VIEW : World markets whipsaw on knife-edge U.S. election
RE
10:43aSwiss finance minister rules out tax hikes to pay for COVID-19 relief
RE
10:41aU.S. private payrolls growth slows; trade deficit narrows
RE
10:36aAGRICULTURE AND HUMANITY : Neighbors Helping Neighbors During COVID-19
PU
10:33aOil rises after Trump falsely claims victory in tight U.S. election
RE
10:32aTSX gains as U.S. election gets tight
RE
10:31aBEA BUREAU OF ECONOMIC ANALYSIS : U.S. International Trade in Goods and Services, September 2020
PU
10:30aUS Service Sector Activity Slips in October -- ISM
DJ
10:26aBritain prepares for COVID-19 vaccine as Oxford forecasts result this year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 futures surge as investors eye tight election race
2CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORAT : China slams the brakes on Ant Group's $37 billion listing
3S&P 500 : Finance executives fret as U.S. presidential vote too close to call
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : - Interim financial report, third quarter 2020
5VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : Nine-Month Profit Grew; Backs 2020 View

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group