Confidence among U.S. small-business owners rose in July, but remained below the long-term average as high inflation and a tight labor market continue to weigh on businesses.

The National Federation of Independent Business said Tuesday that its small-business optimism index increased to 91.9 in July from 91.0 in June, well below the index's 49-year average of 98.

This marks nearly two straight years that confidence has remained below the historical average, NFIB said. The reading was nevertheless a little better than expected by economists, according to a poll conducted by The Wall Street Journal.

The NFIB survey provides a monthly snapshot of small businesses in the U.S., which account for nearly half of private-sector jobs.

Inflation is the single most important problem for many small-business owners, NFIB said, despite price rises slowing to their lowest level in two years in June. Many owners are also reporting a struggle to fill job openings, the federation said.

"Inflation has eased slightly on Main Street, but difficulty hiring remains a top business concern," said Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB's chief economist.

The number of owners raising average selling prices remained at a very inflationary level in July at 25%, though it fell a little from June and marks a fresh low for the last two-and-a-half years, NFIB said.

The percentage of owners expecting an improvement in business conditions in the next six months rose by 10 points to a net negative 30, the highest reading in nearly two years but still very low compared with the historical average, NFIB said.

"With small business owners' views about future sales growth and business conditions dismal, owners want to hire and make money now from solid consumer spending," Dunkelberg said.

