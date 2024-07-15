WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Antony Blinken convened senior leadership at the State Department on Monday morning to ask them to deliver a message around the world about America's commitment to democracy and rule of law after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that Washington's message to the world is that there is no place for violence in the U.S. democracy, adding that the State Department condemns the attack and all political violence.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis and Daphne Psaledakis, Editing by Franklin Paul)