U.S. Supreme Court justices reported receiving gifts in annual financial disclosure forms for 2023 released on Friday (June 7).

It includes a stay in a Bali hotel and tickets to a Beyonce concert, as well as nearly $1.6 million in book advances and royalties.

Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas has come under criticism for failing to disclose gifts from businessman and Republican donor Harlan Crow.

Thomas revised his 2019 form to acknowledge he accepted "food and lodging" at a Bali hotel and at a California club.

Liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said she received four concert tickets from music superstar Beyonce valued at over $3,700.

And conservative Justice Samuel Alito got a 90-day extension on his filing.

He has been under fire for reports of flags associated with Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat flying outside his home.

The filings showed the justices' outside income, gifts and investment transactions last year.

They are closely watched as the justices have faced increasing scrutiny over ethics following revelations that some of them failed to report luxury trips, including on private jets, and real estate transactions.

The disclosures showed the lucrative nature of book publishing for members of the nation's highest judicial body.

The advance for Jackson's memoir "Lovely One" was reported as $893,750...

While conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh listed book "royalty income" as $340,000.

Under pressure from the drumbeat of criticism over ethical standards, the justices in November adopted their first code of conduct.

Critics and some congressional Democrats have said the ethics code does not go far enough to promote transparency, continuing to leave decisions to recuse from cases to the justices themselves and providing no mechanism of enforcement.