NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - An expected deluge of U.S. Treasury bills could be met with some reluctance from money market mutual funds if the new paper does not offer higher returns than the Federal Reserve's overnight reverse repo facility, BNY Mellon said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Treasury has started refilling its account through T-bills after the government's debt ceiling was suspended earlier this month.

So far, more than $300 billion in net bill issuance has coincided with a decline in demand for the Federal Reserve's reverse repo facility (RRP), where money market funds typically park their cash. Demand fell below $2 trillion earlier this month for the first time since June 2022.

Going forward, however, lingering concerns in the market on how high the Fed would go with its rate-hiking cycle could curb demand from money market funds for T-bills, John Velis, FX and macro strategist for the Americas at BNY Mellon, said in a note.

The interest rates offered by the new debt would also have to be high enough to entice investors to extend the duration of their holdings, he added.

"We wonder if the yield on alternative assets to RRP - which carry a longer duration than that of the overnight facility - namely T-bills, will be high enough to induce the shift out of RRP and into bills, especially if the Fed raise rates once or twice more," Velis said.

The RRP, which currently offers a 5.05% rate, will likely pay 5.3% if the Fed increases interest rates by another 25 basis points next month. Yields for T bills due in August, however, are below that level.

"Unless and until these maturities offer a handful of basis points above 5.3%, we think RRP usage will eventually reach a plateau," Velis said. RRP balances could start declining more meaningfully towards the end of the year, once the Fed's hiking cycle is over, he added. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Jamie Freed)