US TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY CALLS LOW AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER STAFFING LEVELS IN NEW YORK "UNACCEPTABLE" -- HOUSE HEARING
Canada's Enbridge could add 200,000 bpd to Mainline oil pipeline capacity
UK urges Meta not to roll out end-to-end encryption on Messenger and Instagram
It's hard to escape the Fed today. The market is expecting a rate hike pause, but is still concerned about inflation. How concerned? That's one of the issues at stake today. Investors are in a wait-and-see mode, driven only by the big tech IPOs in the US.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Centrica, Chewy, Dollar General, Pearson, Western Digital...
Vonovia: Currently not building 60,000 apartments due to high costs
Pharnext Sca : Pharnext enters the final stretch for the signature of a licensing agreement for its drug candidate in Charcot Marie Tooth disease type 1A, enabling it to capitalize on its assets and put an end to the OCEANE BSA financing line
Fed projections to show if 'soft landing' is new baseline ... or baseless