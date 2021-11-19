US TWO-YEAR TREASURY YIELDS RISE TO SESSION HIGH OF 0.50% AS FED'S CLARIDA SPEAKS

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Undervalued stocks
Yield stocks
ESG Stocks
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
trend-following stocks
Investment themes
The Vegan Market
Artificial Intelligence
US Basketball
Robotics
Education
Moat
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
The Vegan Market
Artificial Intelligence
US Basketball
Robotics
Education
Moat
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
US TWO-YEAR TREASURY YIELDS RISE TO SESSION HIGH OF 0.50% AS FED'S CLARIDA SPEAKS
11/19/2021 | 12:43pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
US TWO-YEAR TREASURY YIELDS RISE TO SESSION HIGH OF 0.50% AS FED'S CLARIDA SPEAKS
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:53p
Deutsche Bank board in weekend meet over chairman successor -source
RE
12:51p
Germany's would-be finance chief says fears that he's a hawk are overblown
RE
12:48p
White House says OPEC should meet demand with 'adequate' oil supply
RE
12:43p
Senators weigh in on potential Fed chair candidates as Biden nears pick
RE
12:43p
Us two-year treasury yields rise to session high of 0.50% as fed's clarida speaks
RE
12:43p
FED'S WALLER
: central bank should finish tapering bond buys by April
RE
12:38p
FED'S CLARIDA
: may be appropriate to discuss speeding taper
RE
12:34p
GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS
: Closes $1,000,000 Private Placement
PU
12:25p
Canada's Trudeau comes up short on U.S. EV tax credits, says will keep pushing
RE
12:22p
British shares log weekly loss as commodity, travel stocks weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Alibaba slashes sales outlook as competition bites, demand slows
2
U.S. discussing joint reserves release with China, taking aim at OPEC+
3
THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
4
FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by..
5
Aker Carbon Capture ready to start CCUS project at Twence's waste-to-en..
More news
HOT NEWS
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTI.
+7.77%
FDA OKs BioMarin's Voxzogo for Children With Most Common Form of Dwarfism
INTUIT INC.
+9.56%
Intuit Inc. Up Over 11%, On Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, I.
+8.57%
Micron Technology Up Over 6%, on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
BEKAERT NV
-7.81%
Bekaert Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2021
CROWN RESORTS LIMITE.
+16.57%
Crown Resorts Gets Sweetened Takeover Offer From Blackstone
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P..
-3.36%
Exclusive - Italy export credit agency may insure $567 million Russian Arctic LNG plant loan - sources
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave