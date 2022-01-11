US TWO-YEAR TREASURY YIELDS TO RISE TO 0.931%, HIGHEST SINCE FEB. 2020

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
ESG Stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
Investment themes
In Vino Veritas
Luxury
Sin stocks
The future of mobility
US Basketball
Gold and Silver
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
In Vino Veritas
Luxury
Sin stocks
The future of mobility
US Basketball
Gold and Silver
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
US TWO-YEAR TREASURY YIELDS TO RISE TO 0.931%, HIGHEST SINCE FEB. 2020
01/11/2022 | 08:08am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
US TWO-YEAR TREASURY YIELDS TO RISE TO 0.931%, HIGHEST SINCE FEB. 2020
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:17a
U.S. man recovering after 'breakthrough' pig-heart transplant
RE
08:17a
BioNTech eyes up to 17 billion euros in vaccine revenue in 2022
RE
08:13a
American Eagle expects revenue growth for holiday quarter
RE
08:13a
Jpmorgan's dimon says bank will continue to buy companies in technology space
RE
08:10a
Citadel Securities valued at $22 bln after investment from Sequoia, Paradigm
RE
08:10a
Us three-year treasury yields rise to 1.221%, highest since feb. 2020
RE
08:10a
Twitter buys minority stake in digital advertising firm Aleph
RE
08:08a
Us two-year treasury yields to rise to 0.931%, highest since feb. 2020
RE
08:06a
Analysis-Venezuela opposition gains hope from win in ruling party stronghold
RE
08:05a
Jpmorgan ceo jamie dimon says bank may expand digital banking offering beyond uk
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Nokia expects its turnaround to continue in 2022
2
Stocks rebound as traders buy back in before Fed testimony
3
Delivery Hero Expects Food-Delivery Operations to Break Even in 2nd Hal..
4
Gloomy outlook for global recovery, World Economic Forum survey finds
5
Fed's Powell heads to Hill for hearing with inflation in focus
More news
HOT NEWS
APRIA, INC.
+26.11%
Owens & Minor to buy home healthcare provider Apria for $1.45 bln
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE.
-13.13%
Take-Two to buy 'FarmVille' maker Zynga for $11 bln in largest gaming deal
ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICA.
+26.96%
Adamis Shares Rally After Fast-Track Application for Covid Drug
BARRICK GOLD CORPORA.
+3.06%
Barrick Gold says Mali mines unaffected by ECOWAS sanctions
NFI GROUP INC.
-2.23%
All change please? GILLIG finds tech partner for self-driving buses
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITE.
-20.54%
India's Vodafone Idea approves conversion of spectrum interest, govt dues into equity
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave