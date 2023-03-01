Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

US Treasury official visited China last week, sources say

03/01/2023 | 01:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. and Chinese flags

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. Treasury Department official met with Chinese counterparts in Beijing last week, sources familiar with the matter said, reflecting Treasury's continued desire to maintain open channels of communication with China.

Robert Kaproth, a deputy assistant secretary focused on Asia, held technical discussions aimed at improving the ability of both countries to work together on macroeconomic and financial issues and shared global challenges, the sources said.

The visit, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, was a normal working-level visit and not focused on preparing a visit to China by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, they added.

While that visit is on hold for now, Yellen told reporters last week that communication between the world's two largest economies was important for the rest of the world.

Some engagements between Washington and Beijing have been suspended following the downing of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that floated over the continental United States, leaving the timing of previously planned visits to China by Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken unclear.

Yellen said she did not have any details on timing of her visit, adding: "I believe we will resume at an appropriate time those discussions."

The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday said it still believes in keeping lines of communication with China open, despite a spike in tensions between the two countries in recent weeks.

"The administration's approach to China has not changed. We still believe it is important to keep the lines of communication open, now more than ever. At the same time, the administration will always do what's required to defend our national security."

This was not about arranging a visit for Yellen, this was working level meetings trying improve our capacity to work together on macroeconomic and financial issues and shared global challenges, it said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:59pFda advisers vote in favor of safety data supporting use of gsk'…
RE
01:59pRussia needs to pay war reparations to Ukraine, says Polish climate minister
RE
01:58pBrazil posts lower than expected trade balance in February
RE
01:56pLebanon's central bank to sell U.S. dollar at 70,000 pounds -statement
RE
01:52pUniCredit to propose 30% CEO pay hike to reward outperformance - sources
RE
01:51pToronto man charged with 96 offences related to child sexual assault
RE
01:49pGermany should stick to commitment of banning new combustion-engine cars from 2035, environment minister says
RE
01:46pUS farm agency to distribute discrimination payments this year
RE
01:43pMonetary rules suggest Fed's policy rate could be lower, report says
RE
01:42pCuba blasts US govt for granting asylum to pilot of stolen plane
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Albemarle, BAE Systems, Columbia Banking, KLA ..
2Exclusive-Tesla readies revamp of Model Y codenamed 'Juniper' - sources
3EV startups from Lucid to Rivian see demand fade, supply chain issues l..
4Italy posts firm growth in 2022, but budget deficit overshoots
5NEOEN : Join Neoen's webcast presenting its 2022 full-year results

HOT NEWS