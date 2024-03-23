March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to China in April to meet with members of China's senior leadership, Politico reported on Saturday, citing two unnamed U.S. government officials familiar with the trip planning. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Stock market news
German Bundesbank president warns against extremism, euro exit - FUNKE
Kate's cancer news should end speculation about her, commentators say
Disney criticizes Peltz remarks about casting of 'Black Panther,' 'The Marvels'
German wind power sector welcomes government offshore terminal funding
Johnson & Johnson Gets FDA Approval for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pill