WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. banking system remains strong and resilient, and recent problems at several banks are not expected to dominate this week's meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, a senior Treasury official said on Monday.

The official said problems at banks always put downside risks into "sharp relief," but that had not changed the baseline forecast for continued growth in the global economy.

The U.S. banking system was better capitalized and regulated and more liquid than during the 2008 global financial crisis, which is why there had been no broad spillovers as in the past, the official said. No big announcements were expected from regulators at the meetings, he added. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chris Reese)