US, UAE say $20 billion investment to fund 15 gw in new clean energy

CAIRO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The United States and United
Arab Emirates announced on Sunday that the first $20 billion of
their $100 billion clean energy partnership would be allocated
to fund 15 new gigawatts of renewable energy projects before
2035, state news agency WAM said.
The investments would be led by UAE's Masdar and a
consortium of US private investors, and financed through $7
billion in private sector cash equity and $13 billion in US debt
financing and other instruments, WAM said.
