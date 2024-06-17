CAIRO, June 17 (Reuters) - Al-Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen's Houthi movement, said on Monday that U.S. and British forces have carried out at least six airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah International airport and four strikes on Kamaran Island near the port of Salif off the Red Sea. (Reporting by Mohamed Ghobari, Writing by Adam Makary, Jaidaa Taha)
