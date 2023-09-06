US VP Harris: US will continue to press Myanmar to foster democracy

JAKARTA (Reuters) - United States Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday in a meeting with Southeast Asian leaders that her country would continue to press strife-torn Myanmar to foster a path to democracy.

She also announced the establishment of a new U.S.-ASEAN centre in Washington. (Reporting by Kate Lamb; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)