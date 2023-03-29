LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - "Hawkeye" actor Jeremy Renner said he broke more than 30 bones and sustained a collapsed lung and pierced liver in a January snowplow accident, disclosing for the first time the full extent of his injuries.

The actor, 52, spoke in an interview with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer, and clips were released on Wednesday. The interview will air April 6.

In his accident, Renner was plowing snow at his Nevada home when the machine began to roll away while the actor was not in the driver seat. The snowplow ran him over as he tried to get back into it.

"I was awake through every moment," Renner told Sawyer as he recalled the physical pain he felt.

Renner has starred in multiple Marvel projects as well as in two "Mission: Impossible" films and "Arrival," "American Hustle" and "28 Weeks Later."

He was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor for his work in 2008 film "The Hurt Locker" and for best supporting actor for his work in 2010 movie "The Town."

Renner is slated to make his in-person return to Hollywood during a red-carpet event and discussion of his docuseries "Rennervations," on April 11.

(Reporting by Danielle Broadway)

