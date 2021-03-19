Log in
US airlines might start to see the light at the end of the tunnel

03/19/2021 | 07:51am EDT
IATA Economics' Chart of the Week

19 March 2021

  • Today's chart is the first in what we hope will be a long series of materials highlighting how vaccinations can give back passengers' confidence to travel. Just under three months after the start of vaccinations in the United States, we see significant positive developments in the travel market: demand for domestic travel is now at around two-thirds of pre-crisis levels and demand for international travel is also gradually improving.

  • In 3 months, 22% of the US population has received a total of 113 million vaccine doses. 40 million people are fully vaccinated (with two doses) and another 33 million people have received a single dose by now. The pace of vaccinations is also accelerating: the last few days, the US has administered around 2.5 million doses per day, which is a significant increase compared to about 1.5 million a month ago and about half a million two months ago.

  • US carriers might already start to see the light at the end of the tunnel since US domestic travellers accounted for the majority of their passengers (85%) and generated the majority of their passenger revenues (73%) in 2019.

  • The recovery of international traffic is still contingent upon the epidemiological situation in other countries. For now, tickets are mostly being sold to leisure destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean, suggesting these countries will be first to benefit from the pent-up demand of US travellers.

Terms and Conditions for the use of this IATA Economics Report and its contents can be found here: www.iata.org/economics-terms

By using this IATA Economics Report and its contents in any manner, you agree that the IATA Economics Report Terms and Conditions apply to you and agree to abide by them. If you do not accept these Terms and Conditions, do not use this report.

IATA Economics economics@iata.org

www.iata.org/economics

Disclaimer

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.



