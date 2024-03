US and Japan plan biggest upgrade to security pact in more than 60 years, FT reports

March 24, 2024 at 02:25 pm EDT Share

(Reuters) - The U.S. and Japan are planning the biggest upgrade to their security alliance since the two countries signed a mutual defense treaty in 1960, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)