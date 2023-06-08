WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak backed a new "Atlantic Declaration" for increased cooperation on the biggest economic challenges facing their two countries, Downing Street said on Thursday.

Under the plan, Britain and the United States will strengthen their supply chains, develop technologies of the future and invest in one another's industries, Sunak's office said in a statement.

The two leaders also agreed a new civil nuclear partnership, the statement said.

