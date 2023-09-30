Sept 30 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Saturday blocked a small venture capital fund from awarding grants to businesses run by Black women at the urging of the anti-affirmative action activist behind the successful U.S. Supreme Court challenge to race-conscious college admissions policies.

The Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a request by Edward Blum's American Alliance for Equal Rights to temporarily block Fearless Fund from considering applications for grants only from businesses led by Black women. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Andrea Ricci)