President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he had made up his mind on how to respond to a drone attack in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border this week that killed three U.S. service members and wounded more than 40. The U.S. blamed the drone attack on Iran-backed militants.
Biden's top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said on Monday the U.S. response "could be multi-leveled, come in stages, and be sustained over time."
In its report, CBS did not provide details on what a U.S. approval meant in terms of a timeline for the strikes.
The drone attack was the first deadly strike against U.S. forces since the Israel-Gaza war erupted in October, and marked an escalation in tensions that have engulfed the Middle East.
U.S. officials have weight how to punish Iran-backed militias without triggering a wider war.
(Reporting by Paul Grant; editing by Rami Ayyub)