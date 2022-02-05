Log in
US army chain of command arrives in Poland

02/05/2022 | 07:18am EST
The military deployment is part of the Western allies' reaction to Russia's military presence near the Ukrainian border.

U.S. Air Force planes carrying unidentified members of the U.S. Chain of Command landed at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport in southern Poland, just over 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Additional flights carrying U.S. troops are expected later in the day.

Temporary accommodation was being prepared at the nearby G2A Arena in Jasionka, where local media say many of the soldiers will be housed.

Workers could be seen building a fence around the arena, which Polish media say has been reserved for a month.


© Reuters 2022
