STORY: Big profits from the big banks. JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup posted results Friday that topped estimates for first-quarter earnings signaling resilience through the banking crisis in March. Consumer and corporate spending held up in the face of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve though the financial giants are building up rainy day funds as fears of an economic slowdown mount.

JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon warned that while the U.S economy remains robust, the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month could make lenders more conservative and at the same time impact consumer spending.

While Wells Fargo's financial chief pointed out the bank expects some slowing in the economy given the increase in interest rates but so far it has been strong, boosted by the labor market.

Dampening the mood, however, data showed retail sales fell more than expected in March as consumers cut back on purchases of motor vehicles and other big-ticket items.

One portfolio manager told Reuters the report indicates the economy may actually slow to the point where investors have to start worrying about a recession more than just inflation.

Another report out Friday showed manufacturing production declined last month.

Stocks fell in late morning trading.